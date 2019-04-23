Ryan Murphy, Matt Bomer, Billy Eichner and More Gay Hollywood A-Listers Plan L.A. Fundraiser for Pete Buttigieg

The gay Hollywood A-List are planning a star-studded fundraiser for Mayor Pete Buttigieg in June, according to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Chris Gardner.

THR reports that the June 19 fundraiser at Ryan Murphy and David Miller’s home will be co-hosted by Matt Bomer and Simon Halls, Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi, Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers, plus Kevin Huvane, Billy Eichner, Jess Cagle and Matt Whitney.

Matt Bomer teased the fundraiser on April 14.

Last week, Variety reported that Buttigieg had attracted a swath of Hollywood donors in his first quarter of fundraising, including ‘Neal Baer, director John August, writer-producer Joshua Brand, writer-producer Dana Calvo, writer Ilene Chaiken, Laurie David, writer-producer Alex Gansa, writer James Gleick, Mandy Moore, Ryan Reynolds, writer Eric Roth, writer Paul Rudnick, “Game of Thrones” executive producer Carolyn Strauss, Lynne Wasserman, actor Carl Weathers and Bradley Whitford. Other donors included sportscaster Rich Eisen and former 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch, along with former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Caroline Kennedy.’ Also Ken Olin and Jane Lynch.