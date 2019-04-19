Gay Journalist Shot Dead During Riots in Northern Ireland

Lyra McKee, a 29-year-old gay journalist and LGBT activist, was shot dead during riots in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The Guardian reports: ‘Her home, she said, was strangled by the chains of its past and present. “It’s a place full of darkness and mysteries … sometimes, I love it and hate it in equal measure.” On Thursday night the 29-year-old became what is believed to be the first journalist killed in the UK in the line of duty since Martin O’Hagan was shot in 2001 in Lurgan, County Armagh. Police blamed her death on a suspected dissident republican who was firing at officers during riots in the Creggan area of Derry. It was a shocking end for a young talent who made her name with a blogpost about growing up gay in Belfast which went viral and launched an acclaimed but brief career as a chronicler of the Troubles.



