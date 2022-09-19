Bringing In The Big Bucks! The Royal Family Estimated To Be Worth A Whopping $23 Billion

The Royal Family is worth roughly $23 billion dollars — and the money continues to roll in. A new report estimated the value of their assets from their many sprawling properties to the Firm’s claim on priceless art and mineral rights.

The most valuable institutions are the Duchies of Lancaster and the Crown Estate. Their worth has doubled in only ten years, with the latter now worth a staggering $18 billion.

The Crown Estate owns lavish properties all over the U.K., including shops, upscale clubs and plots of land in Wales, England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Despite the immense wealth in the massive estate, neither King Charles III nor any other members of the family are allowed to sell the Crown Estate’s assets or receive any direct income from the businesses. All profit goes back into the Treasury, then a small amount is given to the monarch under the Sovereign Grant Act which acts as payment to fund official duties.

As for most wealth members of the Royal family, Charles and Prince William are both estimated to be worth around $1 billion following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty’s daughter, Princess Anne, is believed to have a net worth of $52 million, and Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, are worth $12 million. Disgraced royal Prince Andrew is said to have less than $8 million to his name after being stripped of his military pension.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who abandoned their royal duties to pursue a new life and new business opportunities in the United States, are estimated to be worth $22 million, with a majority being saved from funds the Duke of Sussex inherited following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

However, between their bombshell Netflix deal and Harry’s upcoming $20 million memoir, it is likely their wealth could grow by the tens of millions in the coming year.

As Radar previously reported, Harry is refusing to scrap his bombshell tell-all book, despite pressure from the King.

“The book is the key to Harry’s future in the family. If the book goes away, Harry will be back in with the family,” a source spilled. “However, if the book is published, trust will be permanently damaged, and he will never again be welcomed into the new Kings inner circle.”

The Sunday Times was first to publish the report on the Royal Family’s estimated wealth.