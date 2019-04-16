Georgia Engel, Notre Dame, David Burtka, Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes, At-Home DNA Tests, Frank Ocean: HOT LINKS

RIP. Mary Tyler Moore actress Georgia Engel dies.

NOTRE DAME. After hundreds of millions pledged, senior fundraising adviser laments that aid didn’t come sooner: “The importance of restoring this cathedral is only in the full light today, which is frustrating because part of it has been burned in the fire and has now disappeared.”

‘PUBLIC HEALTH RISK’ AOC quits Facebook: ‘In an interview Sunday with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” the New York Democrat said she stopped using her Facebook account and was scaling back on all social media, which she described as a “public health risk” because it can lead to “increased isolation, depression, anxiety, addiction, escapism.”’

FRANK OCEAN. A great interview with GAYLETTER.

TAXES. Beto O’Rourke releases 10 years of returns.

MICHIGAN. Man sues parents for $86,822.16 for destroying his porn collection.

CHER. Trump tweeted that he finally agrees with her on something.

JULIAN ASSANGE. U.S. gave verbal pledge of no death penalty. ‘The process of moving Assange out of the Ecuadorian Embassy started a year ago, on March 7, 2018, when the Ecuadorians made their first request to the U.K.: a letter asking for written assurances that the U.K. would not extradite Assange to a country where he could face the death penalty, according to the Ecuadorian Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo.’

MISSISSIPPI. Bald eagle throuple raising chick.

MILESTONES. Oldest person living with HIV turns 100: “I feel happy,” the soft-spoken senior told Canada’s CTV News, speaking through a translator at a hospital in Portugal. “I’ve spent these years without hardship and without troubles.”

DAME EDNA. Melbourne International Comedy Festival strips Barry Humphries’ name from prestigious award over transphobic remarks.

NEW JERSEY. Ban on gay conversion therapy won’t be overturned: “The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take a case that sought to overturn a New Jersey law banning conversion therapy — a medically discredited practice of attempting to change a child’s sexual orientation from gay to straight.”

ILHAN OMAR. Freshman Democrat takes in $832K after facing controversy: “Omar raised $832,000 in the first quarter, according to her FEC report — among the best totals posted by any House Democrat. Roughly half of her donations, $415,000, came from people who gave less than $200 to Omar, and the majority of her funds, $631,000, came from online donors who gave via ActBlue, the Democratic online fundraising platform that has been such a boon to the party’s candidates in recent years that Republicans are scrambling to develop an alternative.”

ECUADOR. 40 million cyber attacks assault nation after they allowed arrest of Wikileaks found Julian Assange: ‘Patricio Real, Ecuador’s deputy minister for information and communication technologies, said the attacks, which began on Thursday, had “principally come from the United States, Brazil, Holland, Germany, Romania, France, Austria and the United Kingdom,” as well as from the South American country itself.’

WHAT’S COOKING. Neil Patrick Harris helps David Burtka launch new cookbook. “Life Is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration!”

23 AND ME. The perils of the at-home DNA test.

HOST CHAT OF THE DAY. Trevor Noah interviews Stephen Colbert.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice which debutsSunday, June 30 at 10/9c

TUESDAY’S MAN. Emerson Pedreira.