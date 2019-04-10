‘Grease’ is Getting a Prequel

Grease

A prequel to the 1978 classic Grease is in the works, but it’s not yet clear whether it will be a musical. The prequel is said to be about the summer Danny and Sandy met, taking its inspiration from the classic song “Summer Nights”.

THR reports: “The studio’s division Paramount Players has put into development a Grease prequel, titled Summer Loving, and has tapped John August, the veteran writer behind such films as Big Fish and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, to pen the script. Temple Hill, the prolific banner whose recent output ranges from Love, Simon, the Maze Runner movies and First Man, is producing along with Picturestart, the company run by Lionsgate executive-turned-producer Erik Feig.”