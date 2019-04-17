Helvetica Now, Black Churches, Natalie Morales, Cher, Pig Brains, Colin Jost, Bill Weld, Chris Collins: HOT LINKS

GOFUNDME. Help rebuild three black churches destroyed by a racist arsonist.

MUELLER REPORT. White House officials concerned about being exposed: “Some of the officials and their lawyers have sought clarity from the Justice Department on whether the names of those who cooperated with Mueller’s team will be redacted or if the public report will be written in a way that makes it obvious who shared certain details of Trump’s actions that were part of the obstruction of justice probe, people familiar with the discussions said. But, they said, the Justice Department has refused to elaborate.”

Kellyanne Conway Dismisses Report That Officials Fear Trump’s ‘Wrath’ When Mueller Report Drops

PARTLY ALIVE. Scientists revive cells in brains of dead pigs. “We had clear lines between ‘this is alive’ and ‘this is dead,’” said Nita A. Farahany, a bioethicist and law professor at Duke University. “How do we now think about this middle category of ‘partly alive’? We didn’t think it could exist.”

Cher Tonight Show

THUG WITH A LIZARD BRAIN. Cher has a few words for Trump.

MAYOR PETE. FOX News town hall negotiations underway.

RUSSELL COURTIER. White supremacist who ran over black teen with his car sentenced to life in prison.

BILL WELD. I’m in the GOP primary to beat Trump, not weaken him: ‘While he acknowledged winning in the South would be “tough,” he asserted that “the rest of the country is fair game” and argued that if he was able to beat expectations or even pull off an upset win in New Hampshire it could have “a domino effect on other primaries around the country — almost an electrical effect.”’

HELVETICA NOW. Iconic font gets first redesign in 35 years.

ABBY’S. Natalie Morales plays a bisexual lead in new NBC sitcom and it’s a “huge deal.”

CHEATER. Lori Loughlin is furious that people are calling her that.

SWOLE. SNL’s Colin Jost has been hitting the gym.

CHRIS COLLINS. Indicted GOP congressman got $0 in donations for his reelection campaign: “Collins, who is facing federal securities fraud charges, brought in just $5,000 in the first quarter of the year, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission this week. That’s compared to the roughly $280,000 he raised in the same period during the 2018 election cycle. And this time around, none of the money came from individual contributors.”

TRUMP FUNDRAISING LETTER. “This is your country, not theirs.“

HERD OF THE DAY. The Boston Dynamics Spots. “It only takes 10 Spotpower (SP) to haul a truck across the Boston Dynamics parking lot (~1 degree uphill, truck in neutral). These Spot robots are coming off the production line now and will be available for a range of applications soon.”

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Dancer Vinson Fraley.