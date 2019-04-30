Fake Sexual Assault Accuser Spills Details on Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman’s Scheme to Smear Pete Buttigieg

Hunter Kelly / Twitter

Hunter Kelly, the young Michigan college student enlisted by right-wing troll operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman to smear presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg with sexual assault allegations spilled details of the scheme which fell apart after Kelly had second thoughts about taking part.

Wohl and Burkman booked Kelly a flight to Burkman’s home in Baltimore, where they gave him details of the plan, the Daily Beast reports. The plan included a press conference where Kelly would say Buttigieg sexually assaulted him in D.C. though Kelly had never set foot there. Wohl, who created the Twitter and Medium accounts in Kelly’s name and posted to them without his input or permission, also promised to buy him “any house I wanted” for going through with the plan.

Jacob Wohl / Pete Buttigieg

Kelly called family to come pick him up and described packing his things before going downstairs and telling the men “I could not do this because that is not the type of person I am.”



Said Kelly: “Jack Burkman may have promised me a lavish lifestyle, but at a price that would cost me the two most important things to me: honesty and integrity. Had I gone forward with this despicable scheme they concocted, I would have lost both of those things and became another one of their useless pawns.”