Star Australian Cricketer James Faulkner Comes Out as Not Gay After Massive Misunderstanding

Australian cricketer James Faulkner came out as gay on Monday night, or so the internet had thought.

Faulkner posted a photo with his “boyfriend” and mother with the hashtag “#togetherfor5years” to his Instagram account. The post now says “best mate!!!” but that bit was added after the press and the internet followers took the information they had and ran with it.

Faulkner’s followers went wild, congratulating him for coming out. Another cricketer, Glenn Maxwell, praised Faulkner for his “great courage” in a comment. Another footballer, Dale Thomas, said “Well done brother. So happy for you both.”

Hours later, Faulkner clarified: “There seems to be a misunderstanding about my post from last night, I am not gay, however it has been fantastic to see the support from and for the LGBT community. Let’s never forget love is love, however @robjubbsta is just a great friend. Last night marked five years of being house mates! Good on everyone for being so supportive.”

Cricket Australia also released a statement: “His comment was made as a genuine reflection of his relationship with his business partner, best friend and house mate of five years. He was not contacted for clarification before some outlets reported his Instagram post as an announcement of a homosexual relationship. James and CA are supportive of the LGBQTI community and recognises coming out can be an incredibly emotional time. The post was not in any way meant to make light of this and, though the support from the community was overwhelming and positive. Cricket Australia apologises for any unintended offence.”