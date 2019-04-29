American Idol’s Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon Sings Live to Christian Parents Who Shunned Him for Being Gay: WATCH

On a Queen-themed week of American Idol on Sunday night, gay pastor’s kid Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon sang live in front of the religious parents he said had shunned him for being gay. It was the first time his mother and father had attended the show. They watched as he vaulted into the final six contestants.

The contestants were mentored by Adam Lambert, and Harmon chose to sing “Who Wants to Live Forever”.

Check out all of Jeremiah’s past performances HERE.

Said Katy Perry, herself a pastor’s kid, after the performance: “You really embodied the spirit of Freddie Mercury with that performance. It was like you froze time, it was so beautiful. It was so beautiful seeing you perform in front of your parents for the first time and it’s so wonderful to see your journey.”

Added Luke Bryan: “Jeremiah, you just continue to spoil us. It was such an emotional ride and you have a real knack for that. It was a complete journey that built and built and built, and then you just took it to the next level. I loved every second of it.”

Said Lionel Richie: “You take the band to the next level. That means you’re really doing something powerful. Your voice is something to be reckoned with.”

Asked by host Ryan Seacrest what he thought of the performance, Harmon’s father said, “That was very powerful. It’s another great performance. I’m not very objective, but I think he’s the best one here.”