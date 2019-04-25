Joe Biden, Kim Petras, Omarosa, Halsey, Frank Ocean, Martin Shkreli, Gay Money and Buttigieg: HOT LINKS

I ASKED OBAMA NOT TO ENDORSE ME. Biden shuts down FOX News reporter. “Whoever wins this nomination should win it on their own merits.”

SYMONE SANDERS. Joe Biden hires CNN commentator and former Bernie Sanders press secretary as senior adviser to his campaign: “The move adds a younger, diverse voice to Biden’s cadre of top advisers, which has been dominated by older white men. It suggests Biden is seeking to broaden his appeal to a new generation of Democrats.”

VANITY FAIR. Gay money comes out for Buttigieg.

A SERIOUS CRIME. Hillary Clinton on the Mueller Report: ‘The debate about how to respond to Russia’s “sweeping and systematic” attack — and how to hold [Donald] Trump accountable for obstructing the investigation and possibly breaking the law — has been reduced to a false choice: immediate impeachment or nothing. History suggests there’s a better way to think about the choices ahead.

ON THE LOOSE. These two Miley Cyruses can’t be tamed.

CRAZY LIST. Omarosa says Trump has a distraction list: “Let me just tell you, they have these lists of very shocking proposals…and they would just keep them on the side,” Manigault-Newman claimed. “Whenever they needed to throw a hand grenade to blow up the press or take over the front covers of the newspaper, they would pull out one of these very shocking proposals. Many of them dealt with something, trying to eradicate one of Barack Obama’s signature legislative accomplishments…they had them in their pocket.”

LIFE IS A PARTY. David Burtka just launched his cookbook in Los Angeles.

YEEZUS. Kanye West considering starting his own church.

PHARMA BRO. AIDS drug pricejacker Martin Shkreli transferred to more secure prison: ”Shkreli, who had been in the low-security prison in Fort Dix serving a seven-year fraud sentence, now is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Brooklyn, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. He will remain at the facility — not far from the location of his conviction in Brooklyn federal court — until he is transferred to his new home, a federal prison facility in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, his lawyer Benjamin Brafman told CNBC.’

SAVE OF THE DAY. Octopus saved from plastic cup.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Kim Petras “Broken”.

COVER OF THE DAY. Halsey covers Frank Ocean’s “Solo”.

its moments like these i yearn for the comfortable chaos of the stage. i sang this song to myself in the dressing room everyday on the last tour and it still fills me with the feeling of home. i wanted to share it with you. see you soon.

THIRSTY TIGER THURSDAY. Benjamin Guillonneau.