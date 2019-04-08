Kyle Soller Gives Emotional Speech About AIDS, Brunei After Gay-Themed Play ‘The Inheritance’ Sweeps London Awards — WATCH

The Inheritance, a play about the generation that came after the AIDS crisis, swept Britain’s prestigious Olivier Awards on Sunday night, winning best new play, best director (Stephen Daldry), best actor (Kyle Soller) and best lighting.

Reuters reports: ‘Written by Matthew Lopez, the two-part play transposes E.M. Forster’s classic 1910 novel “Howards End” to modern New York, where a group of young, ambitious men ponder their existence and the previous generation’s legacy.’

Soller beat out Ian McKellen and David Suchet to win the “Best Actor” award and gave and emotional speech that referenced the horrific plague and the persecution that exists today in the nation of Brunei.

Said Soller: “This play would not have existed without a debt of sacrifice. To the people that died during the AIDS epidemic, to those that were lost, to those who continue the fight in a world where you can still be stoned to death for loving who you love – thank you.”

The Inheritance ended its limited West End run on January 19, but you can check out our guide to London’s theatre scene HERE.

Soller spoke to press after the awards.