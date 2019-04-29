Lis Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Avengers: Endgame, Marcia Brady Measles, Judith Light, Gerrymandering, Hillary Clinton: HOT LINKS

AUDIOBOOK READING OF THE DAY. Hillary Clinton reads the section of the Mueller Report where Donald Trump says ‘I’m f**ked.’

MEASLES. Marcia Brady is pissed off that anti-vaxxers are using Brady Bunch episode to push their agenda.

INFRASTRUCTURE. Flint, Michigan out of luck in Trump’s infrastructure plan: “There is absolutely no appetite on the part of Trump to do water treatment for place like Flint, because you don’t put your name on a sewage system.”

BUTTIGIEG. Challenging the religious right on their own turf: ‘Mr. Buttigieg’s words suggest that he will spend little effort trying to entice any of the president’s most loyal religious supporters. But by pushing the discussion of homosexuality and marriage toward morality and the Bible, he is opening a door to voters of faith who are turned off by the dominance of the Republican Party’s far right but are not yet convinced they could vote for a Democrat.

LIS SMITH. The woman behind the Pete Buttigieg frenzy: ‘Lis Smith bursts through the doors of a marbled hotel bar in Brooklyn wearing oversized Anna Wintour sunglasses, a faux-fur lined coat and impossibly thin and tall high heels. She’s on her phone talking to another Buttigieg aide. She puts the word f**k through every part of speech the word can be bent into: noun, pronoun, gerund, verb, term of endearment, sobriquet, epithet, honorific.’

SORRY, VANDER PLAATS. Buttigieg, Booker, and Beto have all said no to your Iowa evangelical party. “We keep an open mind to the invitations that we receive,” Buttigieg press secretary Chris Meagher said. “We will be declining this invitation.”

MY THREE SONS. Matt Bomer shares family photo.

AND THE TONY GOES TO…. Judith Light, for her LGBTQ activism: ‘Light, a Tony winner herself for performances in The Assembled Parties and Other Desert Cities, will be presented the humanitarian honor in recognition of her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and in the fight against HIV/AIDS, from her early involvement in the AIDS Memorial Quilt in the ’80s to partaking in the 100-mile African AIDS Trek in 2002 to her continued efforts with such groups as Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS, GLAAD, and LGBT community centers around the country .

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Alessio Pozzi, Chad White (below), Rob Evans, Xavier Serrano and more HERE.

DIMITRI SIMES. Mueller Report linked Jared Kushner to pro-Kremlin Russian: ‘Kushner and Simes met at the lunch and began communicating, including in a meeting at Kushner’s office later that month. Although the Trump campaign never identified Simes as an adviser, he provided counsel to the Trump team, particularly with regard to Russia. In June 2016, Mueller found, he sent a memo to then-Senator Jeff Sessions, who headed up Trump’s foreign policy team, offering several policy recommendations, including “a new beginning with Moscow,” and in August he would send Kushner himself a “Russia policy memo.”

AVENGERS: ENDGAME. Massive weekend box office haul of $1.2 billion smashed records.

GERRYMANDERING. Have the Democrats already blown Wisconsin?

BLESS HER HEART. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) fires back at Meghan McCain after The View co-host brought up her remarks following the California synagogue shooting.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Bruce Springsteen “Hello Sunshine”.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Minsu Lee and friends.