Lovelytheband Traces a Gay Man’s Life from Struggle to Happiness in ‘Maybe, I’m Afraid’ — WATCH

Lovelytheband has released a lovely video for their new single, “Maybe, I’m Afraid”. The clip also intends to bring awareness to the Beyond I Do campaign. “The goal of the Beyond I Do campaign is to raise awareness of the discrimination millions of LGBT Americans face every day and to promote equality for all Americans,” according to its mission statement.

Writes Rolling Stone: ‘The video, shot last month by Andrew Sandler, is a poignant telling of a man’s life and the years he spent struggling with his sexuality. Staring at a framed photograph of himself as a boy holding a baseball mitt, he traces his memory back through time, reflecting on his boyhood, turbulent teenage years and finally, his wedding day, when he marries his husband.’