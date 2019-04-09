Mike Huckabee: LGBTQ People are ‘Greatest Threat’ to America

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee is attacking LGBTQ people once again in a new interview with the Christian Post. telling the publication that redefinitions of gender and sexual identity are the “greatest threat” to America.

Said Huckabee: “The biggest threat to biblical principles today is the failure to apply a biblical standard of maleness and femaleness. We are creating this illusion that there is no gender, there is no identity, and I’m blaming the Christian Church.”

Huckabee blamed the rise of same-sex marriage on California’s introduction of “no-fault divorce” in 1970.

Said Huckabee: “That’s when we first started losing that sense of sacredness of what marriage meant. So I’m not really that surprised that same sex-marriage has become in vogue because the Christian Church were the ones who essentially abdicated a strict responsibility about what biblical marriage should look like.”

Huckabee claimed “gender dysphoria” is occurring because “the Church has failed to present very clearly the words of Jesus and Genesis 5:2: ‘Male and female He created them.'”

Huckabee asserted that “there’s only one truth” about gender and identity and it’s a Biblical truth.

Huckabee added: “There are some people who are in single parenthood, not because they want to be, but because they were forced to be. And we ought to give [them] all the support. But we should never pretend that it is as good as a loving mother and father in a home where a child sees both genders play out their norms because that’s the modeling of behavior that would be ideal for a child to grow up in.”

Huckabee once signed a disparaging pledge branding same-sex parents as “destructive,” and a “threat to security,” and promised a three-point plan to sign “religious liberty” executive orders to protect “traditional” marriage and prosecute as hate crimes any attacks on the right of religious people to discriminate against LGBT people should he become president. He has also said there’s an “ick factor” to same-sex relationships and compared gay marriage to incest and drug use.