6 of 11 Most-Challenged Library Books of 2018 Had LGBTQ Content, Including John Oliver’s ‘Marlon Bundo’

The American Library Association reported its Top 11 challenged books in 2018, six of which were specifically objected to due to LGBTQ content.

The ALA said it tracked 483 books that were challenged or banned last year. Added the ALA: “The Top Ten lists are only a snapshot of book challenges. Surveys indicate that 82-97% of book challenges – documented requests to remove materials from schools or libraries – remain unreported and receive no media.”

Notable among them was John Oliver’s A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, a parody of a book by Vice President Mike Pence’s daughter, which made the lead bunny character gay.

The Top 11 list: