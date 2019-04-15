Mueller Report Release, Pete Buttigieg, Manila Luzon, Cazwell, Boeing 737 Max, RuPaul, 9th Circuit: HOT LINKS

IT’S MUELLER TIME. But the redactions… “The report will be released to both Congress and the public, the spokeswoman, Kerri Kupec, said. Mr. Barr will send the report after lawyers from the Justice Department and the office of the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, finish blacking out secret grand jury testimony, classified information, material related to continuing investigations and other sensitive information.”

2020. Trump raises $30 million in the first quarter of 2019. “The haul brings the campaign’s cash on hand to $40.8 million, an unprecedented war chest for an incumbent president this early in a campaign.”

DEM CASH HAULS. Gillibrand comes in with $3 million. Julián Castro brings in $1.1 million.

pete Buttigieg campaign launch

POLITICO. How Mayor Pete started to look presidential.

PEOPLE OF WALMART. As woman karate chops in parking lot, her son gets naked and her dog steals Jiffy Cornbread Muffin Mix.

OMAR DEATH THREATS. Trump campaign says it’s her fault: “I don’t think it’s the president that’s putting her in danger, I think it’s her ill-thought-out words that she used to describe the greatest terror attack on the history of United States soil which killed nearly 3,000 Americans. Make no mistake, no congressperson, no American should be threatened and no one is inciting violence. I think what they’re doing is showing outrage toward words that should have been better thought out.”

"I don't think it is the President putting her in danger. It is her ill thought out words," says Trump 2020 Campaign aide @marc_lotter on Rep. Ilhan Omar.



"I'm not going to tell the President what he should or should not do with his Twitter account." pic.twitter.com/cf09NSWEbr — New Day (@NewDay) April 15, 2019

ESPIONAGE. Julian Assange used Ecuadorian embassy as center for spying, says Ecuador’s president: ‘Julian Assange repeatedly violated his asylum conditions and tried to use the Ecuadorian embassy in London as a “centre for spying”, Ecuador’s president has said in an interview with the Guardian. Lenín Moreno also said he had been given written undertakings from Britain that Assange’s fundamental rights would be respected and that he would not be sent anywhere to face the death penalty.’

WHAT THE HELL DO I KNOW? Trump offers Boeing some unsolicited advice.

What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name.

No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

JIM OBERGEFELL. Leaving D.C.: “But four years after he made his Washington entrée on a stage few have ever seen, Obergefell is now headed back to Ohio – reclaiming his roots and announcing a new act. He hopes to advance LGBTQ rights on the state level, while returning to a role of full-time uncle to 17 nieces, nephews, grandnephews and grandniece.”



COACHELLA COUPLE ALERT. Frankie Grande and Hale Leon.

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Augusta Alexander, Jules Horn, Jake Hobbs and more.

LESSONS FROM DVF. On relationships: “… the most important relationship in life is the one you have with yourself. Then once you have a good relationship with yourself then every other relationship is a plus and not a must.”

THREAD OF THE DAY. Yale historian Timothy Snyder lays out 50 reasons to suspect Russia has corrupted Trump.

1/50 In 1984, Russian gangsters began to launder money by buying and selling apartment units in Trump Tower (#RoadToUnfreedom, p. 220). — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) April 14, 2019

BOX OFFICE NEWS. Bohemian Rhapsody has made more than $900 million globally. “With $900.6M through Sunday, the highest-grossing music biopic in history is also Fox’s 4th biggest movie ever worldwide, behind Avatar, Titanic and Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace. Talk about a landslide for this $52M-budgeted foot-stomper — and a supersonic high note for Fox’s closing chapter.”

RUPAUL. The Drag Race magnate gets the Annie Leibovitz treatment for Vogue.

9TH CIRCUIT. Trump gets revenge on his most hated court, with the help of Mitch McConnell: ‘There are 29 judgeships on the court. When Trump took office, 18 were filled by the nominees of Democratic presidents, seven by Republicans’ and three seats were vacant. Four Trump nominees now sit on the bench, and three more nominees—Daniel Collins, Kenneth Lee, and Daniel Bress—are awaiting Senate votes. Assuming they are confirmed, the court will have 16 Democrat nominees and 12 Republican ones. So far, there’s nothing unusual here; this is how the system works. Except, Trump and McConnell have broken the system in three ways to push through extreme candidates…’

EXPLAINER OF THE DAY. The real reason Boeing’s 737 Max crashed.

ABBA VIDEO OF THE DAY. Kid flosses to “Mamma Mia” on the bagpipes.

SCARY TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Perfection.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Manila Luzon and Cazwell “Hella Horny”.

MONDAY MEN. Daniel Ralph Mfaya and friend.