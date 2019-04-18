Former ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall Had a ‘Hot’ Makeout Session with a Guy

Former Bachelor Nick Viall says he had his first makeout session with a guy. If you’re not acquainted with the star of 2016’s The Bachelor, here he is in a recent Instagram post painting shirtless.

Viall recently told ‘The Daddy Girls’ on their ‘Call Her Daddy’ vlog that he kissed a man: “I made out with my first guy yesterday. It was hot.” Asked if he was nervous, Viall added, “I was a little bit. Yeah [there was tongue].” Asked if he loved it, Viall added, “It moved.”

Viall said he is filming a show for Funny or Die. So perhaps we’ll find out more about the kiss recipient at a later date.