Noah Centineo, Sonic, Mayor Pete, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Stacey Abrams, Erik Prince, Al Sharpton, Paul Rudd: HOT LINKS

VENEZUELA. Coup underway. Live updates from CNN…live updates from The Guardian…

Today interim President Juan Guaido announced start of Operación Libertad. The U.S. Government fully supports the Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy. Democracy cannot be defeated. #EstamosUnidosVE — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) April 30, 2019

POLLS. Biden up 24 points over Bernie in CNN poll: “…and roughly 30 points ahead of the next strongest candidate, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (8%). Warren ranks about evenly with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (7%), former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (6%) and Sen. Kamala Harris of California (5%), who round out the list of those earning 5% or more in the poll.”

MY DAYS OF MERCY. Kate Mara and Ellen Page hit it off in new drama.

CLIMATE CHANGE. Beto O’Rourke releases $5 trillion proposal. “The plan, which calls for net-zero emissions by 2050, would recommit the United States to the Paris Agreement and restore Obama-era power plant regulations and fuel standards, two points that every Democratic presidential candidate supports.”

JERSEY SHORE. Vinny Guadagnino strips down for Chippendales.

NEW HIRE. Trump campaign hires Donald Jr’s girlfriend and former FOX News host Kimberly Guilfoyle as senior adviser. ‘Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were recently spotted searching for a mansion in the Hamptons — complete with a gun room for Don’s cherished firearms.’

‘ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE’ Biden features gay couple in new ad (at 2:55).

STACEY ABRAMS. Georgia Democrat says she’s not running for Senate but leaves door open to presidential race. “I’ve been deeply honored by so many fellow Georgians asking me to serve. But my responsibility is not simply to run because the job is available. I need to run because I want to do the job.”

I am grateful for all the encouragement I received to run for U.S. Senate, and I’m committed to doing everything I can to help elect a Democrat to that seat next year. #gapol pic.twitter.com/5o14BqgqwO — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) April 30, 2019

PAYMENT PLAN. Trump wants to charge migrants fleeing violence a fee to seek asylum in the U.S.: ‘The memorandum does not describe how courts are to speed up hearing asylum applications to meet the tight time limit demanded, with courts facing a backlog of 800,000 pending immigration cases. The measure is likely to face legal opposition from refugee rights groups, with the US a signatory to the 1951 UN conventionguaranteeing refugees “free access to courts of law” in territory where they seek to claim asylum.’

ERIK PRINCE. House Intelligence Committee to make criminal referral of Blackwater billionaire and brother of Betsy DeVos. “The evidence is so weighty that the Justice Department needs to consider this.”

Adam Schiff: "There is very strong evidence that [Erik Prince] willingly misled the committee and made false statements to the committee and later today we'll be making a criminal referral to the Justice Department." pic.twitter.com/FbZptiUodM — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 30, 2019

TAXES. Mayor Pete releases 10 years.

IN HARLEM. Buttigieg meets with Al Sharpton: “I thought he was very much authentic,” civil rights leader and MSNBC host Sharpton told reporters. “He seemed firm in who he was and what he represented.”

AN AHA MOMENT. Mayor Pete’s transformation from data geek to leader with heart. “NBC News interviewed Buttigieg and more than 40 South Bend politicians, activists, law enforcement officials, real estate developers, voters, businessmen, clergy, community leaders and academics to better understand the evolution of the candidate who has shaken up the presidential race unlike any other.”

MAYOR PETE’S FOUNDATION: Gay donors.

CHASTEN. Mayor Pete’s secret weapon? ‘No other Democratic contender has seen their partner or spouse play such a visible part in the campaign … But strategists say that having Chasten Buttigieg play such a big role brings youth and authenticity to his husband’s campaign, providing an advantage in a Democratic party where some are hungering for a fresh alternative to former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the two septuagenarians currently leading in the Democratic primary polls.’

SETH ROGEN. “I smoke weed all day every day of my life.”

MULTILINGUAL. Chris Evans says he can speak fluent bro, but he’s not one.

SLOW DANCE OF THE DAY. Noah Centineo and Jimmy Fallon.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Morrissey “Morning Starship”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Sonic the Hedgehog.

FAN QUESTIONS OF THE DAY. Game of Thrones.

INAPPROPRIATE KIDS DUO OF THE DAY. James Corden and Paul Rudd.

TWO FOR TUESDAY. Andreas and friend.