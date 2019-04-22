LIARS ALL. Joe and Mika sound off on the liars who shouldn’t be on the news shoes: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Rudy Giuliani, and Kellyanne Conway.

GIULIANI. “There’s nothing wrong with taking information from Russians.”

$5 MILLION. Amount taken in from Republicans by Trump’s properties and hotels since 2017: ‘According to public disclosures highlighted by Quartz and Center for Responsive Politics, pro-Trump super PACs, the Republican National Committee and the president’s own reelection committee have spent at least $4.7 million on Trump owned hotels, golf courses and restaurants since January 2017, when the president was inaugurated. About $100,000 of that has been spent in 2019.’

KIM KARDASHIAN. I would never pay off anyone to get my kids into school: ““If they couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in anyway.”

JONI ERNST. Iowa Republican calls Trump’s attempts to obstruct justice part of his “brash demeanor.”

$640 BILLION. Elizabeth Warren’s student loan debt forgiveness plan: ‘The Massachusetts senator says the proposal unveiled Monday would eliminate almost all student loan debt for 42 million Americans, canceling $50,000 in debt for each person with household income under $100,000.

Student loan debt is crushing millions of families. That’s why I’m calling for something truly transformational: Universal free college and the cancellation of debt for more than 95% of Americans with student loan debt. Read all about it here: https://t.co/IG9J5CiNb7 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 22, 2019

MEDELLIN. Madonna teases music video with Maluma.

ROSSIYA 1. Russian State tv is airing Sean Hannity clips bashing the Mueller Report. ‘In its own editorializing, Rossiya 1 described the report as “bestseller about the absence of collusion between Trump and Russia,” and blamed the political press and U.S. intelligence agencies for “hounding Trump” over the allegations, according to a translation by journalist and Daily Beast contributor Julia Davis.’

2020. These queer women don’t care that Pete Buttigieg is gay. They want a female candidate.

AT STUDIO 54. Lily Tomlin said there’s a picture of her dancing with Andy Warhol but she has no recollection.

DE BLASIO. We will ban steel and glass skyscrapers in New York City.

UKRAINE. Man who played president in TV sitcom wins presidency: ‘Zelenskiy plays a fictional state leader on a television sitcom. His bid to lead the country of 45 million people was first dismissed as a joke, but his vague promises to reform the country were enough to win over voters fed up with the country’s endemic corruption, moribund economy, and ongoing conflict with Russian-backed separatists.’

RHODE ISLAND. Bill would extend state benefits to gay veterans: ‘The bill (H 5443) would permit former members of the armed forces who received less than honorable discharges based solely on sexual orientation to receive earned state veterans’ benefits, including veterans’ housing and employment preferences, as if their discharge had been characterized as honorable.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are 40.

METHODISTS. A breakup over LGBTQ policies? “Some churches have raised rainbow flags in a show of LGBT solidarity. Some pastors have vowed to defy the strict rules and continue to allow gay weddings in Methodist churches. Churches are withholding dues payments to the main office in protest, and the UMC’s receipts were down 20 percent in March, according to financial reports posted online.”

WASHINGTON D.C. Local enthusiast working to revive hockey league.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Knock Down the House. “Follow the stories of four inspiring women who took on history in the 2018 midterm election.”

REUNION OF THE DAY. The Saved By The Bell cast.

