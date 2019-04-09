Twitter Thinks Richard Madden and Sam Smith’s Ex Brandon Flynn are a Couple

Game of Thrones and Rocketman star Richard Madden and Sam Smith’s ex, 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, became roommates in March according to reports, but internet sleuths believe they’re more than that.

Twitter is abuzz over sets of paparazzi photos (viewable HERE and HERE) that show the pair out and about in Los Angeles being physically affectionate with one another.

#richardmadden doesn't give me gay/bi vibe but it's Hollywood, so anything goes. I think it was staged bcus he's trying 2 break Hollywood. However how would you feel if your man gave his bestfried a necklace? Out of curiosity what does brandon flynn do? pic.twitter.com/A9NGbqNj3G April 9, 2019

Twitter’s evidence? Madden and Flynn were recently spotted walking around L.A. after buying a box of “Lowell Smokes, a brand of cigarettes which contain 22-25 percent THC, the chemical compound found in marijuana.” Similar necklaces of the same brand. Sam Smith also reportedly unfollowed Madden on Instagram.

However, as one user noted: “there are two outcomes in regards to Richard Madden/Brandon Flynn: 1. Richard is bi 2. Richard is straight but doesn’t conform to the strict heteronormative toxic masculinity we’re all conditioned to expect. This is what’s called a WIN-WIN.”

My level of investment in the Brandon Flynn X Richard Madden storyline is unparalleled — you dont even have bone marrow (@cotayo_) April 8, 2019

there are two outcomes in regards to Richard Madden/Brandon Flynn:



1. Richard is bi

2. Richard is straight but doesn't conform to the strict heteronormative toxic masculinity we're all conditioned to expect



This is what's called a WIN-WIN. — b. (@bnodzak) April 9, 2019

Keeping an eye out for Richard Madden & Brandon Flynn in public! It’s like when Katie Holmes and Suri moved to NYC in 2012 — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) April 8, 2019

brandon flynn and richard madden rn knowing they’ve broke twitter and just acting like nothing happened

pic.twitter.com/UOk6EmAdFb — abbey (@stylishflynn) April 9, 2019

brandon flynn and richard madden both deserve nothing but happiness. i’m happy if they’re friends, together, whatever the hell they want to be. they make each other happy. richard really brought brandon out of a dark place and i’ll forever be thankful he did that. — abbey (@stylishflynn) April 6, 2019

wait what?!?!?! richard madden and brandon flynn??? pic.twitter.com/3VXGzrHidt — Bran (@_StarksOfWinter) April 2, 2019

did i just see someone on tumblr saying richard madden is queerbaiting his fans because he is possibly dating brandon flynn. i've seen it all. — rita (@uhshazam) April 7, 2019

Why is everyone making such a big deal about Richard Madden and Brandon Flynn rooming together? LA rent is expensive. — Rob (@r0bwatson) April 8, 2019