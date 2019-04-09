Twitter Thinks Richard Madden and Sam Smith’s Ex Brandon Flynn are a Couple

Game of Thrones and Rocketman star Richard Madden and Sam Smith’s ex, 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, became roommates in March according to reports, but internet sleuths believe they’re more than that.
Twitter is abuzz over sets of paparazzi photos (viewable HERE and HERE) that show the pair out and about in Los Angeles being physically affectionate with one another.
Twitter’s evidence? Madden and Flynn were recently spotted walking around L.A. after buying a box of “Lowell Smokes, a brand of cigarettes which contain 22-25 percent THC, the chemical compound found in marijuana.” Similar necklaces of the same brand. Sam Smith also reportedly unfollowed Madden on Instagram.
However, as one user noted: “there are two outcomes in regards to Richard Madden/Brandon Flynn: 1. Richard is bi 2. Richard is straight but doesn’t conform to the strict heteronormative toxic masculinity we’re all conditioned to expect. This is what’s called a WIN-WIN.”