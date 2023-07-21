‘Happy’ Sam Smith Sports White Skirt & Knee Socks With Boyfriend Christian Cowen In NYC

Published by

uInterview.com

Sam Smith seemed to be in a jovial mood as they were out and about the streets of New York City on Wednesday. The Academy Award-winning singer, who uses they/them pronouns, shared a snap of themselves on Instagram, holding a cup of frozen yogurt from Culture NY, dressed in all white as they wore a white t-shirt and a white pleated skirt, a pair of white sneakers and white calf-length socks. “HAPPY SAM,” they wrote in their caption. Before the evening dessert run, Smith was spotted strolling around the city with their boyfriend, designer Christian Cowen. This isn't the first time they have been…

Read More