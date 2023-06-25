Sam Smith Trends On Twitter Following Viral Fake Stage Dive Clip

Published by

uInterview.com

A viral video has been circulating online that shows an individual in a green Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume jumping into the crowd and not getting caught by the audience. Some Twitter users believed the individual to be Sam Smith diving off the stage at their concert in Seattle, causing the pop singer to trend on the social media platform. Others body-shamed the person involved even after the rumor was debunked when a clip from a different angle was shared, revealing that it was not Smith. One fan explained that the video was of a man leaping into a Vanilla Ice crowd in Oregon that same…

