RuPaul Offers a First Look at His Daytime Talk Show, Set to Debut in June: WATCH

Extending his world domination tour, RuPaul’s eponymous daytime talk show is set to make a June 10 debut for a three week test run on select Fox TV stations.

Deadline reports: “Described as entertaining and heartfelt, the show will feature Charles’ modern take on the talk format. He will showcase his aspirational message with celebrity and newsmaker interviews, along with empowering everyday people to become their best selves. His sense of beauty, make-up and style will make the runway work for everyone.”