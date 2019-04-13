Ryan O’Connell, the Gay Man Behind Netflix’s ‘Special’, on the Show’s Genesis, Disabled People and Hollywood, and Outrage Culture: WATCH

The Wrap’s Itay Hod sat down with Ryan O’Connell, creator of the new Netflix series Special about a gay man with cerebral palsy, to talk about the show.

“Basically, this all happened to me,” joked McConnell. “Not to brag I got hit by a car after having CP. I moved to New York after it happened. People assumed that my limp was from my accident and I kind of just ran with it. In my eyes, I felt like everyone could related to being an accident victim, but with CP … people don’t really understand it. To me it was a sort of shortcut that ended up cutting myself.”