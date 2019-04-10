Ryan Reynolds Said He’d Consider Wearing a Billy Porter-Style Gown to the Oscars: ‘Man, He Made That Look Good’

Ryan Reynolds was asked by the UK’s Telegraph what he thought of Pose actor Billy Porter’s Oscars ensemble, a Christian Siriano couture masterpiece.
Walk into the club purse first! On the way to the @vanityfair #oscars2019 after party. What a night! 📸: @santiagraphy Dress: @csiriano Jewels: @oscarheyman Clutch: #vintage Style by @sammyratelle / @rrrcreative Grooming by @heyannabee Styling Associate: @ashleymarienyc Inspo: @bobthedragqueen #academyawards
Said Reynolds: “I loved that guy. He was easily the coolest looking human of that whole night.”
Asked if he would consider donning similar dress, Reynolds replied: “You know what? The day is young and, man, he made that look good – so who knows?”