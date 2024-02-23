Dan Levy boards cast of Animal Friends

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Dan Levy has joined the cast of ‘Animal Friends'. The ‘Schitt's Creek' actor is set to star alongside Ryan Reynolds in the live-action/animated hybrid movie. The R-rated road trip adventure is being directed by Peter Atencio and other cast members include Jason Momoa, Addison Rae and Aubrey Plaza. Plot details are being kept under wraps but the script has been penned by writing duo Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. Meanwhile, Dan recently suggested that homophobia had robbed him of the chance to play “wonderful, rich, challenging roles”. Asked if it is easier for stars to be open about their sexua…

Read More