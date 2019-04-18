Sarah Huckabee’s Lies, Tim Gunn, CBD Burger, Julian Assange, Billy Budd, Jason Momoa, Lauv: HOT LINKS

MORE MUELLER. Sarah Sanders lied to press about Comey firing: ‘The special counsel’s report, released Thursday, cited Sanders’s multiple false statements to reporters as part of its review of whether President Trump obstructed justice in firing Comey. Sanders told investigators that her misstatements were a “slip of the tongue,” and that the claims were not founded on anything.’

DAYS AFTER NOTRE DAME FIRE. Man arrested carrying gasoline into St. Patrick’s Cathedral: ‘New York Police Department (NYPD) deputy commissioner John Miller said the man claimed he was taking a shortcut through the cathedral after his car ran out of fuel, but his answers were “inconsistent and evasive.”’

ARE THEY HIGH? Carls Jr. coming out with CBD burger on 4/20.

NETFLIX. Streaming platform will open 100,000 sq. ft. production hub in NYC.

TIM GUNN. Project Runway star comes for Marie Kondo: “I can only take so much of her! And I learned nothing…”

POLL. Church membership plummets over two decades: ‘Gallup said church membership was 70% in 1999 — and close to or higher than that figure for most of the 20th century. Since 1999, the figure has fallen steadily, while the percentage of U.S. adults with no religious affiliation has jumped from 8% to 19%.’

THE LAST STRAW. Julian Assange smeared the walls of the Ecuadorian embassy with his feces, says President Lenin Moreno: “He exhausted our patience and pushed our tolerance to the limit.”

2020. Terry McAuliffe not running: “I love campaigning. I love fighting,” McAuliffe told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “I would love to have been on that debate stage with Donald Trump, but, you know, we’ve got to move forward and we’ve got to bring our party together.“

BILLY BUDD. The modern gay anti-hero who almost didn’t speak his name? ‘However it’s interpreted, a hundred years after its rebirth, Melville’s seafaring story is almost refreshing in its simplicity and shattering tragedy. In an era when the “Will & Grace” reboot constitutes a re-analysis of gay consciousness, the in-the-shadows subtleties of Melville’s tale are thrilling to ponder.’





STATE TV. Trump told aides to keep an eye on FOX News’ loyalty to him: ‘In the midst of all this, there was another question weighing heavily on the president’s mind: Was Fox News, his favorite organ of conservative media and pro-Trump messaging, being sufficiently subservient to him? “Keep an eye on it,” Trump started telling aides, according to two people with direct knowledge of his directive, in conversations about what was going on behind-the-scenes at Fox, and if there was any cause for concern for even the slightest positive coverage of any Democrat.’

JEOPARDY. Alek Trebek gives update on cancer diagnosis: “Despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good. I’m continuing with my therapy.”

RICHARD AKUSON. Nigeria is a cold-blooded country for gay men.

TRUMP’S FINANCES. Democrats subpoena nine major banks in search of answers: “JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank.”

FACEBOOK. Social media giant uploaded 1.5 million people’s email contacts without their consent. ‘Since May 2016, the social-networking company has collected the contact lists of 1.5 million users new to the social network, Business Insider can reveal. The Silicon Valley company said the contact data was “unintentionally uploaded to Facebook,” and it is now deleting them.’

THROWBACK THURSDAY. Robert Mueller and John Kerry played on the same prep school hockey team.

CLEAN SHAVE OF THE DAY. Jason Momoa.

COOKING VIDEO OF THE DAY. Lauv and Troye Sivan cook spicy fusilli pasta.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Felipe.