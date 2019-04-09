Taylor Swift Donates $113K to Fight Anti-LGBTQ Haters in Tennessee

Recording artist Taylor Swift on Monday made a massive unsolicited donation to the Tennessee Equality Project, an LGBTQ rights group working to overturn discriminatory legislation in the state.

Wrote Swift in a letter to the group’s director Chris Sanders: “I’m writing you to say that I’m so inspired by the work you do, specifically in organizing the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders standing up against the ‘slate of hate’ in our state legislature. Please convey my heartfelt thanks to them and accept this donation to support the work you and these leaders are doing. I’m so grateful that they’re giving all people a place to worship.”

Wrote Sanders on Facebook: “Taylor Swift has been a long-time ally to the LGBTQ community. She sees our struggle in Tennessee and continues to add her voice with so many good people, including religious leaders, who are speaking out for love in the face of fear. Tennessee Equality Project is honored and grateful to reveal Taylor Swift has made a donation of $113,000 to support our efforts at this critical moment.”

Swift for many years did not share her political views but that changed in a big way in October 2018 with an Instagram post to her 112 million ‘Swifties’ indicating she’d be voting against anti-gay Rep. Marsha Blackburn. Blackburn is unfortunately still in the Senate.