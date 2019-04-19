Unredacted Mueller Report, Lil Dicky, Madonna and Maluma, Erik Prince, Richard Green, Andy Cohen: HOT LINKS

FULL MUELLER REPORT. House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler subpoenas Justice Department for unredacted Mueller Report. Must hand over by May 1. Subpoena HERE.

ERIK PRINCE. House Dems would like to see him again, given the lies exposed in the Mueller Report: “Erik Prince was the founder of Blackwater, he’s the brother of Betsy DeVos. He’s somebody who’s very much connected to Trump World,” Blake said. “There’ve been questions previously about whether he misled Congress in his testimony about his meeting in the Seychelles with a Russian banker.”

RUNNING. Joe Biden to announce next week. ‘Discussions among his core group of advisers about the exact timing of his announcement and subsequent campaign events are ongoing and subject to change, multiple officials said. Those discussions were set into motion earlier this month, as Biden himself publicly acknowledged a decision was all but a formality.’

MEDELLIN. Madonna and Maluma to perform at Billboard Music Awards. ‘Today (April 19), Billboard confirmed Madonna and Maluma signed on to perform their slinky new duet at the Kelly Clarkson-hosted awards show on May 1. The duo has what should be a serious hit on their hands with the slinky opus. Since dropping Wednesday it’s amassed more than 5 million streams between YouTube and Spotify. The track will get a boost next week with the release of the accompanying music video.’

MARIJUANA. Support for legalization hits new high: “Sixty-five percent of Americans now think marijuana should be legal — a record high in CBS News polling. Most view marijuana as less harmful than alcohol and believe it is less dangerous than other drugs. Many opponents of legalization, however, think it leads to a rise in crime and most favor the federal government taking action to stop the sale of pot in states where it is currently legal.”

AFTERLIFE. Luke Perry buried in a mushroom suit.

RICHARD GREEN. Psychiatrist who argued that being gay is not a disorder dies at 82: ‘Green died of esophageal cancer April 6 at his home in London, his son, Adam Hines-Green, told The New York Times. In 1972, early in his career, Green wrote an article in The International Journal of Psychiatry taking issue with “the premise that homosexuality is a disease or a homosexual is inferior.” The following year, the American Psychiatric Association dropped homosexuality from its list of mental disorders.’

SKIN. Jamie Bell is a white supremacist-turned-informant.

CONSPIRACY. Britney Spears is being held against her will at a facility.

ART AFTER STONEWALL. How gay liberation changed the art world: ‘In a new exhibition, Art After Stonewall: 1969-1989, the reverberations of Stonewall and a growing openly queer art community are explored in depth. The exhibition opens on April 24 at the Grey Art Gallery and the Leslie Lohman Museum in New York, then travels to the Columbus Museum of Art. Simultaneously, Rizzoli has published a book of the same name with contributions from writers, curators, and artists.

NEW DAD. Andy Cohen talks to Jimmy Fallon about raising a kid.

TEASER OF THE DAY. Toy Story 4.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Carly Rae Jepsen “Julien”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Kygo and Rita Ora “Carry On”.

MUSIC VIDEO 2 OF THE DAY. Lil Dicky “Earth” featuring Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Hailee Steinfeld, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, SIA, Miley Cyrus, Lil Jon, Rita Ora, Miguel, Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, Ed Sheeran, Meghan Trainor, Joel Embiid, Tory Lanez, John Legend, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Psy, Kris Wu.

