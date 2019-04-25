That Awkward Moment Wendy Williams Regretted Telling a Gay Man to Leave His Boyfriend: WATCH

Wendy Williams told a gay man named Rob to break up with his boyfriend over the bf’s unhealthy obsession with Nicki Minaj, but awkwardly took back the advice after Rob let her in on some additional news.

Rob told Wendy that the boyfriend, who runs a Nicki Minaj fan Twitter account, was blocked by Cardi B and Lil Kim and is about to be blocked by him too if he doesn’t quit the obsession.

“Leave him, if this is the dealbreaker at 19,” Wendy advised.

“Should I? Cause he’s in the audience,” said Rob, pointed out the boyfriend, covering his face.

“You know what?” interjected Wendy. “Stay with him.”