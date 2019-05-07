Author André Aciman Just Dropped an Eye-Catching Visual for the Sequel to ‘Call Me By Your Name’

Towleroad Gay News

The cover art for Find Me, Andre Aciman’s sequel to Call Me By Your Name has been revealed, and the book is now available for pre-order. Aciman has also revealed that the book takes place in Rome, Paris, and New York City.

The plot, via Farrar, Straus and Giroux: “In Find Me, Aciman shows us Elio’s father Samuel, now divorced, on a trip from Florence to Rome to visit Elio, who has become a gifted classical pianist. A chance encounter on the train leads to a relationship that changes Sami’s life definitively. Elio soon moves to Paris where he too has a consequential affair, while Oliver, now a professor in northern New England with sons who are nearly grown, suddenly finds himself contemplating a return visit to Europe.”

Aciman told EW: “Elio and Oliver have been with me ever since they visited my pages and they’ve never left. I fell in love with them, fell in love with their love, and have never stopped thinking of them.”

Of the cover, Aciman remarked: “The colors of the buildings couldn’t have been more intensely Roman or captured the sensual Rome I’ve known and loved so much: ochre, faded orange, and, in the background, a serene blue sky. If you look carefully, the street sign reads ‘Via dei Banchi Vecchi’ — a street where Elio and his father order wine in what is my favorite enoteca in the world. My heart belongs in this image.”

Aciman told Vulture: “The world of Call Me By Your Name never left me. Though I created the characters and was the author of their lives, what I never expected was that they’d end up teaching me things about intimacy and about love that I didn’t quite think I knew until I’d put them down on paper. The film made me realize that I wanted to be back with them and watch them over the years.”