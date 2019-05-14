Andy Brennan is First Australian Footballer to Say, ‘I’m Gay’ — WATCH

Australian footballer Andy Brennan came out as gay in an Instagram post on Tuesday, making him the first in his league to do so.

Said Brennan on Instagram: “It’s taken me years to get comfortable saying this – I’m gay. I was scared it would affect my friendships, my teammates, and my family. But the support of the people around me has been so great and helped me get to the final step; being completely open. Being open is the best way for me to feel most comfortable and be myself. So… carry on! 🌈 #owlyagoing”

Brennan, who played for Newcastle Jets from 2015 to 2017 and now plays for Victorian National Premier Leagues side Green Gully, told the Herald Sun: “You’ve got to realise that’s who you are and you’ve just got to be who you are – whether you’re gay or whatever, whoever you are. There will be people out there thinking, ‘Why has he got to voice his own personal whatever to the world?’. The reason I wanted to do this in the first place was to make me feel comfortable. It’s been a big lift off my shoulders and I can just focus on playing football. This isn’t a call for those people to come out and tell everyone who they are. They shouldn’t have to, shouldn’t need to. I did it this way because this is what is going to make me most comfortable – being open and honest with who I am.”