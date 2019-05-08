Stephen Colbert Destroyed Anne Hathaway by Surprising Her with Her Idol, RuPaul: WATCH

Anne Hathaway got a big surprise on The Late Show Tuesday night after revealing that her favorite “comfort food on television” show is RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Oh my god, I love that show so much,” said Hathaway.

Colbert then revealed that RuPaul was his guest the following night, asking, “Would you like me to send a message to him? Is there anything you’d like to say to him?”

Hathaway replied, “Just say ‘I love you.'”

“Well, why don’t you say it to him right now,” Colbert said, bring out RuPaul and melting Hathaway into a puddle of emotion.

And things just got better from there.

“Shante you stay,” said Ru as Hathaway wiped back tears.

Asked what has touched her on Drag Race, Hathaway showed she’s a real fan: “Monet X Change’s entire journey. Just how amazing she was in season 10. I really take this very seriously.”

“And then the growth between season 10 and season 11,” she added, her voice quaking, “and the way she stepped her pussy up. I feel like since I started been an actress I’ve learned how to step my pussy up. And now I’m (bleeped) and I’m just so thrilled for her and me and you and you.”