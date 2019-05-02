Madonna, Maluma and the Holograms, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, BTS, Mariah, Paula Abdul: All the BBMA Performances – WATCH

Madonna, Colombian heartthrob Maluma, and four special guests — hologram Madonnas representing four of her Madame X personas — spiced up her new single “Medellin” at last night’s Billboard Music Awards. Check out all the other performances we could find quality clips of below.

Taylor Swift opened the show with her new single “ME!”

Ariana Grande brought “7 Rings” and some of her favorite things to the Billboard stage.

The Jonas Brothers brought “Jealous”, “Cake By The Ocean” and “Sucker” in a JoBro reunion.

Mariah Carey did a medley of hits for her Icon performance:

Khalid treated the crowd to his hits “Talk” and “Better”.

BTS and Halsey brought “Luv”.

And Paula Abdul showed she’s still got it with a medley of her hits Kelly Clarkson called “Insane”.

Host Kelly Clarkson performed her track “Broken & Beautiful”.

Ciara sang her new single “Thinkin Bout You”.