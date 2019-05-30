Boy George to Get Feature Film Musical Biopic ala ‘Rocketman’

MGM has greenlit a film based on the life of George O’Dowd, aka Boy George, the lead singer of ’80s hitmakers Culture Club.

Deadline reports: “The untitled Boy George film will explore his humble beginnings in an Irish a working-class family, through his rise to the top of the international charts with the ’80s band Culture Club. The larger-than-life George never disguised who he was – a fearless, ruthlessly honest young man with an open identity who was years ahead of his time.”

Sacha Gervasi (My Dinner with Herve, Anvil: The Story of Anvil), will write and direct. Kevin King Templeton (Creed I & II) and Paul Kemsley will produce. George and Jessica de Rothschild will executive produce.