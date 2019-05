Gay Adult Performer Brandon Wilde Raps with a Pectacular Posse on ‘Love Or Lust’ — WATCH

Adult film performer and DJ Brandon Wilde has launched his career as a rapper with a new video “Love Or Lust”, in which he spits verses about making it on his own and defying the haters (even Trump) while surrounding by gold bling, glistening abs, faux fur, and drag queens.

Also featuring Cade Maddox, Angel, Nick Masc, Murray Swanby, JJ Knight, Tokyo, JoJo Guadz, Beau Banks, Kevin Benoit, Pierce Paris, Mirel De La Torre, Farrah Moan, Eureka O’Hara, Rhea Litre, Aurora Sexton, Eva Paradis, Yasmin, Stephanie Michelle, Barbie, Kalyd Odeh, Timothy Willy, Kiki-Hector Franco, “Bambi” (Liam Riley) and JD VanDuhrski.