Hulu to Debut Animated Children’s Show Featuring Gay Dads in a Mixed Race Family: WATCH

Hulu has announced a release date for The Bravest Knight, an animated children’s series featuring a gay married mixed-race couple and their daughter.

HuffPost reports: “Undeterred by the cultural debate that ensued when ‘Arthur’ featured a same-sex wedding, Hulu has announced a release date for a forward-thinking, LGBTQ-inclusive animated series. The first five episodes of ‘The Bravest Knight’ will debut on Hulu June 21. Based on Daniel Errico’s 2014 book ‘The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived,’ the show follows a former pumpkin farmer, Sir Cedric (voiced by T.R. Knight), who is now happily married to Prince Andrew (Wilson Cruz). The two dads are a mixed-race family, and are raising a 10-year-old adopted daughter, Nia, together.”

Check out the trailer below.