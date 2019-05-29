Brian Jordan Alvarez, Mitch McConnell, Chick-Fil-A, Randy Rainbow, Alex Trebek, Brady Bunch, Mathew V: HOT LINKS

CHICK-FIL-A. FAA investigating bans on Chick-Fil-A at airports in San Antonio, Texas, and Buffalo: “FAA’s Office of Civil Rights has notified the San Antonio International Airport (SAT) and Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) that it has opened investigations into these complaints. The FAA notes that federal requirements prohibit airport operators from excluding persons on the basis of religious creed from participating in airport activities that receive or benefit from FAA grant funding.”

OH, WE’D FILL IT. Mitch McConnell on the potential of an election year Supreme Court seat. ‘The leader took a long sip of what appeared to be iced tea before announcing with a smile, “Oh, we’d fill it,” triggering loud laughter from the audience.’

STEVE BANNON. On Trump’s finances: “This is where it isn’t a witch hunt – even for the hard core, this is where he turns into just a crooked business guy, and one worth $50m instead of $10bn. Not the billionaire he said he was, just another scumbag.”

WINTER HAS COME. Jon Snow is in rehab.

RANDY RAINBOW. Our favorite musical political commentator gets a thorough profile in the Washington Post. “He’s like Brecht meets Jerry Herman,” offers Broadway director Michael Mayer, comparing Rainbow to the 20th-century German playwright and the composer-lyricist of “Hello, Dolly!” “Always dead-on. Always dead funny.”

ALEX TREBEK. The Jeopardy host’s pancreatic cancer tumors have shrunk by 50 percent: “I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers. an just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”

BIG DONATION. Egg Boy gives back: “The Australian teenager who smashed an egg onto the head of Fraser Anning says he has donated more than $100,000 to the survivors of the Christchurch terrorist attack.”

DIONNE WARWICK. Beyoncé has “a long road” to becoming a true icon: “I love her to death and can appreciate her talent. But that iconic status?”

GONE. Last male Sumatran rhino in Malaysia dies: “The rhino once roamed across much of Asia, but has now almost disappeared from the wild, with fewer than one hundred animals believed to exist.The death of Tam, who lived at a wildlife reserve on the island of Borneo, was announced on Monday. A female called Iman is now the only remaining member of the species in Malaysia.”

PSA OF THE DAY. We want you to understand this important message.



RENOVATION OF THE DAY. The Brady Bunch house.

FED UP OF THE DAY. Meteorologist goes off on viewers complaining that The Bachelorette got interrupted by a tornado warning.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Swamp Thing.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Mathew V “Flashback”.

Says Mathew V: “Writing this song was one of the hardest things I‘ve had to do in my life. I wrote this song about my experience with sexual violence/rape at seventeen years old, and how that situation has influenced and affected my life today. It was something that I always knew I had to process, and had always avoided. But with every new song I wrote, I still had this in my closet, this weight on my chest. I worked on this song with Luca Fogale who is an amazing artist in his own respect, and one of my best friends. I had opened up to him about this aspect of my life in the past, and he felt like a very safe space for me to turn to with these feelings. I know that when I went through what I did, I felt so ashamed and alone. I felt like I couldn’t tell anyone what had happened to me because they would think that I was weak, that I was less of a man because I couldn’t fight back, because I was scared. If I’m being totally honest, I felt so poorly about myself at the time that I thought people wouldn’t believe me. I thought that people wouldn’t believe that anyone would have wanted me that way. It was later that I learned how large an issue rape and sexual violence is within the gay community, and in society as a whole. I was lucky enough to have resources to turn to in Vancouver. I called a sexual education toll free phone line and I was directed to the proper medical treatment for my situation. I strongly urge everyone to look into the resources in your area. Start a conversation. This is something we can talk about, and we have to talk about. We have to know where to turn in these situations and that we are safe to come forward and seek help. Ultimately this is the song that I needed to hear at that time to know that I wasn’t alone.”

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Jean-Pierre Fisher.