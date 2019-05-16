Charli XCX Enlists Lizzo for Summer Anthem ‘Blame It On Your Love’ — LISTEN

Charli XCX and Lizzo have dropped their song of the summer contender collaboration “Blame It On Your Love” which is both fairly basic and also catchy as hell. The track, a reworked version of Charli’s 2017 “Track10”, was produced by Stargate and A.G. Cook.

Writes NPR: ‘Lizzo, fresh off her first-ever Billboard Hot 100 entry for “Truth Hurts,” a song she released two years ago, does a painfully brief verse here, but it oozes with magnetism. “I’m trying to catch millions, not trying to catch feelings,” she claims, before gleefully exclaiming an expletive and leaving Charli to her own devices. If “Blame It on Your Love” is the duo’s first official stab at saving pop music, imagine what the possibilities are for a full-length album, or, better yet, an Avengers-esque movie universe where the villains are, like, the Chainsmokers.’