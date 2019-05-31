Dallas Men Charged with Federal Hate Crimes, Kidnapping, Conspiracy, and Carjacking After Luring Gay Men to Violent Attacks Using Grindr

Daniel Jenkins and Daryl Henry

Two Dallas men, Daniel Jenkins, 20, and Daryl Henry, 22, were charged in a 15-count indictment by a federal grand jury this week with conspiracy to commit hate crimes, kidnapping, and carjacking after using Grindr ” to create fake profiles and pose as gay men interested in ‘dates’ to lure gay men to an apartment complex in Dallas, Texas, in order to commit violent crimes against them,” the Department of Justice reported. Henry was also charged with brandishing a firearm during crimes of violence.

According to the 15 indictment, “Members of the conspiracy forced the victims at gunpoint to relinquish their possessions, including their wallets, money, car keys, cars, drivers’ licenses and identification cards, credit and debit cards, and cellular telephones.”

“The conspirators used Grindr to lure nine victims to an apartment complex in Dallas from Dec. 6, 2017, through Dec. 11, 2017.,” the indictment continued. “On Dec. 11, 2017, the conspirators held five victims against their will in an apartment at the complex. Four of the victims were physically assaulted, three were sexually assaulted, and some victims were called gay slurs. A conspirator also urinated and wiped human feces on at least one victim. The indictment further alleges that Jenkins and Henry caused bodily injury to four victims because of their actual and perceived sexual orientation. The indictment charges both Jenkins and Henry with kidnapping these four victims and Jenkins with kidnapping two additional victims, carjacking two victims, and using a firearm in connection with the carjackings.”

Three others were involved in the attacks.

Pablo Ceniceros-Deleon and Michael Atkinson.

Dallas News reported: “Michael Atkinson, 24, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit hate crime acts and kidnapping in exchange for an agreement from prosecutors to not seek more than 23 years in prison, according to court records. Another man, Pablo Ceniceros-Deleon, 18, of Dallas was charged in state court with five counts of aggravated robbery in connection with the alleged conspiracy. He was released on bond and later cut his ankle monitor and disappeared, according to Dallas County court records. Ceniceros-Deleon is considered a fugitive and is being sought.”

A fifth person identified in court documents has not been identified.

The DOJ adds: “If convicted, both defendants face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison for the hate crime and kidnapping charges, five years for the conspiracy charge, and a fine of up to $250,000 with respect to each charge. Jenkins also faces up to 15 years for the carjacking charges and a mandatory minimum of at least seven years in prison, plus a $250,000 fine for each firearms charge.”