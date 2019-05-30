Darryl Stephens Wants You to Hear These 20 Artists Making a Queer Moment in Black Music Happen: VIDEOS

Actor, author, and singer-songwriter Darryl Stephens (Noah’s Arc) tweeted out a stupendous thread of music on Wednesday night that’s worth adding to your playlists immediately.

Tweeted Stephens: “There’s a queer moment happening in Black music right now that no one is talking about. My friend Rahsaan just dropped a new album, but… we also got Syd, Frank, Steve Lacy, Tyler, Brockhampton, Tayla Parx, and probably a bunch of people I’m too old to know. GET INTO US!”

So get listening, because Stephens has created an incredible Pride playlist, which we’ve recreated for you below, and Stephens is still adding to it. Thank you for the music, Darryl:

Kevin Abstract “Baby Boy”.

The Internet “Come Over”.

Shaun Ross “Chrysalis”.

Steve Lacy “Playground”.

Leven Kali “Do U Wrong” featuring Syd.

Tayla Parx “I Want You”

Teyana Taylor “WTP” featuring MYKKI Blanco.

MNEK “Colour”.

Tyler the Creator “EARFQUAKE”.

Rahsaan Patterson “Catch Me When I Fall”.

B. Slade “Wonder”.

Janelle Monae “Dirty Computer”.

Kaytranada “You’re The One”.

Shea Diamond “Keisha Complexion”.

Durand Bernarr “Redbone”.

J-E-T-S “PLAY” featuring MYKKI Blanco.

Nakhane “Clairvoyant”.

Victoria Monét and Ariana Grande “Monolopoly”.

Keiynan Lonsdale “Preach”.

Blood Orange “Jewelry”.

Todrick “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels”.