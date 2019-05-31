Elton John: ‘I am Sick to Death of Brexit. I am a European, Not a Stupid, Colonial, Imperialist English Idiot’ — WATCH

Elton John, whose life is portrayed in this weekend’s film Rocketman, slammed Brexit during a concert in Verona, Italy on Thursday.

Said Elton: “I really believe that we need more love and compassion in the world today. A lot more. … I am sick to death of politicians, especially British politicians. I am sick to death of Brexit. I am a European. I am not a stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiot. I’m ashamed of my country for what it has done. It’s torn people apart. So I want more love in the world.”