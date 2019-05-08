Contempt, Watchmen, Citizens United, RuPaul, Jeanine Nicholson, Zachary Quinto, Swinging Richards, Snake Bit: HOT LINKS

EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE. Trump asserts executive privilege over Mueller Report, escalating constitutional crisis: ‘Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd wrote in a letter to Congress that Trump had “asserted executive privilege over the entirety of the subpoenaed materials.” Boyd wrote that Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler’s push to hold Barr in contempt had “terminated” their negotiations over what materials lawmakers would be allowed to view from Mueller’s investigation.’

CONTEMPT. We are now in a constitutional crisis: “The House Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday to recommend the House hold Attorney General William P. Barr in contempt of Congress for failing to turn over Robert S. Mueller III’s unredacted report, hours after President Trump asserted executive privilege to shield the full report and underlying evidence from public view.”

Nadler following vote to hold AG Barr in contempt: “We are now in a constitutional crisis.” https://t.co/aYIcGo5zvO pic.twitter.com/KBB5jEjXIG May 8, 2019

ADAM SCHIFF. Congressman introduces constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United ruling: ‘The amendment would allow Congress and states to put forth limits on campaign contributions, according to a statement from Schiff’s office.”The Supreme Court’s decision in Citizens United overturned decades of legal precedent and has enabled billions in dark money to pour into our elections,” Schiff said in a statement.’



BABY PHOTOS. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debut baby and reveal his NAME.

AND ANOTHER. Amy Schumer had a baby too.

SAN FRANCISCO. Mayor London Breed names Jeanine Nicholson the city’s first openly gay fire chief.

FAMILY EQUALITY COUNCIL. Zachary Quinto and Antoni Porowski show their support.

BLIND DATE FAIL. Dating show sends bisexual couple on trip to St. Lucia, where gay sex is illegal. “I didn’t know this until I was told on the way to the hotel. I thought: ‘What the f**k?’”

MET GALA. RuPaul talks to VOGUE on the red carpet.

ATLANTA. Strip club Swinging Richards filed for Chapter 11. ‘Swinging Richards owes more than $1.65 million to its creditors, according to the bankruptcy filing first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Most of the creditors are former dancers who sued the club over unpaid wages and their attorneys. The club also owes unknown amounts to state and federal tax agencies, according to the filing.’

NOPE. A doorbell camera captured the moment a snake bit a man on the head. ‘Jerel Heywood was visiting Rodney Copeland’s home on Sunday in Lawton, Oklahoma when the attack occurred.The snake was wrapped around a porch light, Copeland said. As Heywood opens the screen door, the snake pops into the corner of the camera and bites into Heywood’s head before retreating. Heywood’s first thought? “I got bit by a snake. Didn’t know what kind it was,” he said. “Have to get to the hospital.”Copeland said he watched in horror as his friend stumbled through the door, shouting as he clutched his face.’

TEASER OF THE DAY. HBO’s Watchmen. “Created by Damon Lindelof, Watchmen is a modern-day reimagining of Alan Moore’s groundbreaking graphic novel about masked vigilantes. Starring Academy Award-winner Regina King, Don Johnson, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Louis Gossett Jr.”

