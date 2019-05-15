Ezra Miller and His Queer Bandmates Cover The Pussycat Dolls’ ‘Don’t Cha’ for the Ogling, Lustful Heteros: WATCH

Sons of an Illustrious Father (the musical project of Ezra Miller, Lilah Larson, and Josh Aubin) have released a queer cover and video of The Pussycat Dolls hit “Don’t Cha”, stripping and slowing the song way down.

Said Larson of the cover’s genesis: “The inspiration for this cover came when Ezra and I were dancing at a queer party in Nashville one night on tour. It was clearly the best thing happening in town that night and was therefore being infiltrated by ostensibly hetero couples, who were sort of uncomfortably ogling the frolicking queers—including us—in a way that belied their envy and lust. The original song came on and Ezra and I, in a typical moment of psychic connection, looked at each other and agreed that the track, sung from our perspective, would perfectly encapsulate this common experience.”

The trio is touring this summer, opening for Priests. The clip was directed by Rafe Scobey-Thal and choreographed by Bobbi Jene Smith. It also features Or Schraiber, Leal Zielinska, Mouna Soualem, Kris Lee, and Quinn Dixon.