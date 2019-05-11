House Republican Wants the ‘Equality Act’ Renamed the ‘Forfeiting Women’s Rights Act’

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ)

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) showed off her anti-trans stripes this week, putting forth an amendment (one of many from Republicans) that would rename the Equality Act as the Forfeiting Women’s Rights Act because it includes transgender people.

The Washington Blade reports: The distinction for the most condescending and superficial amendment goes to Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), who proposed an amendment to change the Equality Act to to the ‘Forfeiting Women’s Rights Act.’ A total of 34 amendments were submitted Friday to the House Rules Committee, which will evaluate the measures during a committee session and determine which are eligible for a vote on the floor. Each of the amendments was posted on the committee website Friday.”

The Advocate adds: ‘In addition to the name change, Lesko submitted an amendment aimed at ensuring that “parents’ custody of their child is not threatened by them simply questioning their child’s gender identity decisions and changes”; one that “clarifies that nothing in this bill can require a place of public accommodation to be required to convert any space separated on the basis of sex to a separation on the basis of gender identity”; and another saying “nothing in this Act or any amendment made by this Act may be construed to grant or secure any right relating to abortion or the provision or funding thereof.”’

The Blade adds: “Republicans proposed 28 of those amendments, many of which are anti-trans in nature or seek to broaden the religious exemption in the bill to allow anti-LGBT discrimination. The remaining six amendments, proposed Democrats, offered tweaks to the legislation, some to the findings section to demonstrate the persistence of anti-LGBT discrimination.”