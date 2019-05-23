John Roberts, Jerry Windle, Kamala Harris, Xavier Dolan, Drumsticks, Richard Madden, Missouri Tornado, Fred Karger: HOT LINKS

Fred Karger

FRED KARGER. I was the first openly gay major-party candidate, but that was a different time, and Pete Buttigieg can win in 2020: “I know a little something about running for president. I ran in the 2012 as the very first openly gay major-party candidate. I ran in a very different party, in a very different time with a very different president in office. I made news because I was the first and because I ran as a Republican.”

WHY AMERICA’S FAT. Drumstick cereal.

JEFFERSON CITY. Massive tornado hits Missouri’s capital.

KAMALA HARRIS. On impeachment. “I believe that the process should begin to do an investigation to determine ultimately whether impeachment should happen.”

WASHINGTON D.C. Buttigieg attends fundraiser at home of gay couple: “The event was hosted by D.C. physician Jim D’Orta and his husband Jed Ross at the couple’s house, along with longtime gay Democratic activist Peter Rosenstein, who each greeted the crowd before Buttigieg spoke.”

TRUMP PRISON UPDATE. A sixth child died in U.S. custody.

DUMB AS A ROCK. Trump attacks the man he hired for Secretary of State after Tillerson tells lawmakers that Putin out-prepared Trump for meeting in Germany.

Rex Tillerson, a man who is “dumb as a rock” and totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State, made up a story (he got fired) that I was out-prepared by Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Hamburg, Germany. I don’t think Putin would agree. Look how the U.S. is doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

XAVIER DOLAN. On his new film Matthias and Maxime: “This film is not gay, It’s life. We never talk about heterosexual films. ‘Oh, I saw this great heterosexual love story.’ For me, it’s not a story of homosexuality or gay love. Ultimately, I don’t think that the two protagonists are aware that it is gay love. It’s love.”

DINNER DATE. Richard Madden and Brandon Flynn grab a bite.

THREE STATES. Britney’s dad extends conservatorship.

NORTH CAROLINA. Morrisville gay city councilman Jerry Windle resigns halfway through term due to bullying from colleagues: “We need to stand up for what is right and stop it at its source,” Windle said. “It truly is a cancer that is affecting our country, and until leaders stand up, it’s not going to stop.”

IMPRESSION OF THE DAY. Millie Bobbie Brown does Amy Winehouse.

.@Milliestopshate reveals the Amy Winehouse impression she's been working on since childhood – More with @Milliestopshate tonight! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/TYpeueMd0U — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) May 22, 2019

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. John Roberts “Looking”. “The lyrics are pretty self-explanatory, depending on what your state-of-mind is. Everyone is looking for the same thing on the dance floor. I don’t think anyone is looking for love in the club. It was the best way to introduce this EP.”

MUSIC VIDEO II OF THE DAY. Katey Brooks “All of Me”.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Wai Kin.