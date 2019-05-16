Game of Thrones Remake, Mr. Ratburn, Farmers, Pelosi’s Handcuffs, Nyle DiMarco, Bison, Greg Berlanti: HOT LINKS

PHILLY. Joe Biden chooses campaign headquarters: ‘The choice is both practical and symbolic for Biden. Philadelphia is convenient to his homes in Wilmington, Delaware, and northern Virginia. The site of the nation’s founding also highlights Biden’s campaign promise to “restore the soul of this nation” as he casts President Donald Trump as a threat to U.S. values.’

GAME OF THRONES. Petition asking HBO to remake Season 8 hits more than half a million signatures.

AD MAKERS. Obama admaker signs on with Pete Buttigieg: “I thought about a number of candidates. This is the one that ended up feeling like a right fit for the firm and a sense of what the country is looking for and what we need.”

FRANKLIN GRAHAM. Rise up against PBS and gay Mr. Ratburn:

FARMERS. Trump gave $62 million in bailout money for American farmers to a pair of corrupt Brazilian crooks: “The Department of Agriculture cut a contract in January to purchase $22.3 million worth of pork from plants operated by JBS USA, a Colorado-based subsidiary of Brazil’s JBS SA…. The bailout raised eyebrows from industry insiders at the time, as it was sourced from a $12 billion program meant for American farmers harmed by President Trump’s escalating trade war with China and other countries. …reports obtained by the Daily News this week reveal the administration has since issued at least two more bailouts to JBS…”

ZETA PHI BETA. Sorority walks back ban on transgender women.

DID YOU BRING YOUR HANDCUFFS? Bill Barr said this to Nancy Pelosi.

DAN LIPINSKI. Only House Democrat to not sponsor the Equality Act says he’ll vote for it: ‘In a speech on the House floor on Wednesday, Lipinski said that he would vote for the bill but wants religious liberty concerns to be addressed before it becomes law. “All Americans deserve equal treatment under the law and should have these rights protected, including individuals in the LGBT community,” Lipinski said. “At the same time, the free exercise of religious belief is a core ideal of our country, protected in the Constitution and through federal law.”‘

JAIR BOLSONARO. Brazil’s “proud homophobe” president met with George W. Bush.

EUPHORIA. Dan Scavino used to do Trump’s tweets but “that setup didn’t last long, this person said. Trump ‘wasn’t feeling the actual euphoria of typing the tweet himself and … then within 15 seconds seeing it blasted on one of the cable shows.'”

ROCKETMAN. Elton John and cast celebrate premiere at Cannes.

BISON. Animal groups ask for bison to be declared threatened or endangered: ‘Buffalo Field Campaign, Friends of Animals and Western Watershed Project filed the claim against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and the Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. The three organizations are represented by the Friends of Animals Wildlife Law Program. The groups claim failure to grant the request could cause “irreparable ecological harm” to the bison’s natural habitat and the study of bison in the park. They argue the bison play a “keystone role” in the Great Plains ecosystem and are imperiled by hunting and livestock grazing, infrastructure and climate change.’

BRITNEY SPEARS. Conservatorship under review….

NYLE DIMARCO. For the Equality Act.

BABY #2. Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti and soccer player Robbie Rogers welcome daughter.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Slayyyter “Daddy AF”. “The breakout star reminds me of Myspace-era Ke$ha mixed with a bit of vintage Peaches. All in all, it’s a heady mix.”

