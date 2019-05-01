Popular Gay Bar DJ Brutally Attacked, But Can’t Remember Any of It: WATCH

Oscar Rodriguez is a popular karaoke DJ at the Round-Up Saloon in the Oak Lawn neighborhood of Dallas. On April 14 he was found at 2 am with a fractured skull, a bleeding brain, a broken jaw, and a broken memory. He can’t remember anything that happened that night after he left work.

WFAA reports: “Rodriguez said he vaguely remembers waking up in his car somewhere near U.S. 75. Badly injured, with everything except his cell phone, he somehow made it to his apartment complex. His roommate drove him to the hospital. Nikki Meister is the studio manager and Oscar’s co-worker at a gym in the Bishop Arts District. She was with him in the emergency room. “The doctors at Parkland said whoever did this intended for him to not walk away from it,” Meister said.”

No arrests have been made.