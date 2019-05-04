Police Release Video of 4 People Wanted for Brutal Beating of Gay Man in Phoenix: WATCH

Police are searching for four people wanted in the brutal beating of a gay man in Phoenix, Arizona.

FOX10 reports: ‘[Cesar] Marin said he had been driving his convertible with his music turned up when he stopped because a woman was crossing the street in front of him. That woman stopped and looked at him. “And I just yelled out, ‘go ahead girl’, telling her to go ahead and cross, and she just started staring me down and took an extra long puff of her cigarette, and flicked the cigarette right at my face,” said Marin. Marin said the woman also called him a derogatory name. Marin then pulled over, got out of his car, and tried to find the burning cigarette butt. That’s when Marin said he was ambushed and beaten. The four suspects are described as a tall black female with long braided hair, a white female with light colored shoulder length hair, and two men with beards.”

Marin told the station that he believes he was beaten because he is gay.