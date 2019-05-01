AFA Radio Host Bryan Fischer on Pete Buttigieg: Gay Tops and Bottoms Don’t Go To Heaven

American Family Association radio host Bryan Fischer had some gay sex talk with his listeners on Monday, educating them about sex positions with which he appears to be quite familiar. Fischer was reacting to Franklin Graham’s call for presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to repent for being gay.

Said Fischer: “There’s a whole lot of sins that will keep you out of the kingdom of God. Here’s just a sample: Sexually immoral can’t get in. Idolaters can’t get in. Adulterers can’t get in. Men who practice homosexuality, and the term that Paul uses there, he uses two different terms: one for the active participant, the other for the passive. In the homosexual community, one is called the bottom. The other is called the top. Not going to go into any more detail about that, but here Paul is talking about both parts of a homosexual liaison — neither of them is going to make it into the eternal kingdom.”